Two men in Bengaluru sent to work on sewage treatment plant found dead, probe on

On Saturday, February 4, two employees who were working at an apartment complex in south Bengaluru to clean the sewage treatment plant (STP) died under mysterious circumstances. The deceased were identified by the police as Dilip Kumar Jana (25) from Odisha and Ravi Kuma (29) from Koratagere in Tumakuru district. Ravi and Dilip worked for a company named Bio Centra India that deals with water and wastewater treatment facilities. They were sent to the Prestige Falcon City apartment complex in Konanakunte on Saturday to work at the sewage treatment facility. They reportedly died around 7 pm on January 4.
Based on a complaint filed by Ravi Kumarâ€™s wife Shashikala, an FIR (first information report) has been registered at the Konanakunte police station. In her complaint, Shashikala said that Ramesh, a supervisor at Bio Centra, informed her of her husband's death around 9 pm on Saturday, after which she reached the apartment complex around midnight, wheer the duo was found dead close to the sewage treatment plant.
The owner of Bio Centra, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, as well as employees Ramesh (field officer) Prabhu (electrical in-charge), and the management of the Prestige Falcon City apartment complex have all been charged with criminal negligence. Police believe that the two men asphyxiated to death as a result of foul smell. However, the post-mortem report is awaited.