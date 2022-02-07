Two men arrested in Kundapur for brandishing knives during protest over hijab row

They were arrested near the government pre-university college on a tip-off that five people arrived at the spot with lethal weapons to create communal tension.

news

Two persons were arrested on charges of brandishing knives during the hijab-saffron shawl protest by students at Kundapur town in Udupi, police said on Monday, February 7. They were arrested near the government pre-university college on a tip-off that five people arrived at the spot with lethal weapons to create communal tension on Friday, police sources said.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41), both hailing from Gangolli in Kundapur taluk. Police are on the lookout for three other persons suspected to be involved in the case. Majeed is an accused in seven criminal cases while Rajab has one case pending against him at Gangolli police station. A case has been registered against them at the Kundapur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the sources said.

Amid the raging row over wearing the hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, state Education Minister B C Nagesh on Sunday said students who are unwilling to adhere to the uniform dress code are at liberty to explore other options.

"Just as rules are followed in the military, the same is to be done here (in educational institutions) as well. Options are open for those who are not willing to follow it, which they can make use of," Nagesh told reporters.

The Bommai government had on Saturday issued a circular banning clothes which disturbed peace, harmony and, law and order in the educational institutions across the state. "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said.

"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order said.

On the circular, Nagesh said the government felt the need to clarify on this matter and issued a circular. He also clarified that the students can to come to the school wearing Hijab, but inside the campus they have to place it in their bags.

In December last year, some girl students started coming to a government school in Udupi district wearing the hijab.

The Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college.