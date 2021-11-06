Two men arrested in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills for filming woman in H&M trial room

The store manager was also booked for failing to provide separate trial rooms for men and women.

news Sexual Harassment

Two men were arrested in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills for filming a young woman changing clothes in a trial room at a clothing store. One of them was found filming the woman from the adjoining trial room, while the other was found peeping through the door, according to the police.

The 20-year-old woman was out shopping with her family at the H&M outlet on Road no. 36, Jubilee Hills, on the evening of Thursday, November 4, when she noticed she was being filmed in the trial room and raised an alarm. The two men, a graduate named Kirit (24) and an intermediate student named Gaurav (19), were arrested, while the store manager was also booked for negligence in ensuring safety of customers by providing separate trial rooms for men and women.

Jubilee Hills police said that the young woman was using a trial room on the first floor when Kirit entered the adjoining trial room on the pretext of trying on clothes. Kirit started filming with his phone from above through the partition between the trial rooms, while Gaurvan peeped through the door, police said, according to The Hindu and Deccan Chronicle. When the woman noticed the phone and raised an alarm, the store staff and her family members caught the two men.

The store staff reportedly found a 30-second video clip on Kiritâ€™s phone, which was deleted on the womanâ€™s request. The two menâ€™s phones were reportedly seized by the police, and they were sent to judicial remand on Friday. According to The Times of India, they were booked under Sections 354C (voyeurism) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar incident in the same locality, an employee of a drive-in restaurant was arrested in September for hiding a camera phone for filming inside the women's washroom. A woman customer had noticed the camera in an overhead shelf of the washroom and informed the Jubilee Hills police.

Read: Hidden camera found in women's washroom at Hyderabad restaurant, staffer held