Two men arrested for attacking BMTC woman conductor with acid

Crime

The police said that the woman’s brother-in-law, Arun, who also worked at the same bus depot, was upset that she would not give him attention.

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly attacking a woman BMTC conductor, Indira, with acid. Indira works as a BMTC conductor attached to the Peenya bus depot.

The accused have been identified as Arun Nayak, the woman’s brother-in-law, who is also BMTC employee, and his friend Kumara Naik. Indira was attacked just 100m away from her residence, as she was making her way to the bus depot. The police had suspected that the attackers were waiting for Indira as this is her usual route to work.

According to reports, Arun was the mastermind of the plan. The police said that Arun and Indira worked in the same depot but Arun was upset that Indira used to ignore him. Arun had also attempted to take her life in a hit and run incident but at that time, there was no police complaint, reports say. Due to this previous incident, the police had named Arun as a suspect right after the acid attack.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Kumara, who was allegedly driving the motorcycle on which they apprehended Indira, was unaware that Arun will attack her with acid until she was attacked. He has now been booked for abetment.

Following the attack on Thursday, Indira was rushed to a hospital in Hessarghatta and is now admitted to the ICU. She is currently undergoing treatment for burns in her neck, face and back. After the attack, DCO North Shashikumar visited her in the hospital. However, Indira was unable to speak because of her injuries and the police got inputs from her family members.

According to The Hindu, the police nabbed the duo after the victim’s neighbour gave a vital clue about the suspects. After studying the phone record details and analysing the CCTV footage of the area, police zeroed in on the two men.