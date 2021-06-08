Two killed in Telangana as van runs into them, horrific accident caught on CCTV

The incident occurred at Ryakal Road in Narayankhed town early on Monday and two women, one of them a sanitation worker, died on the spot.

Two women, including a sanitation worker, were killed in Telanganaâ€™s Sangareddy district after a speeding Bolero pickup truck rammed into them, while the driver was trying to make a right turn. The horrific incident occurred at Ryakal Road in Narayankhed town and was caught on CCTV camera. The visuals show that the Bolero speeds into the frame, and rams into the two women who were on the side of the road, causing them to be thrown off due to the impact. The pickup van does not stop after hitting them, but comes to a halt a little distance ahead after crashing into a shop.

The accident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am on Monday, June 7. The two women who were killed have been identified as Satyamma, who worked as a sanitation worker, and Venkamma. Satyamma was seen sweeping the road and Venkamma was standing on the side of the road, waiting for a bus, when the van hit them. The CCTV visuals show that two women were flung into the air on impact and hurled meters away. Both of them died on the spot. The Bolero itself almost tips over, but the driver manages to control it. Seconds later, however, the vehicle rams into a few shops nearby. The police say that four shops were damaged when the vehicle rammed into them after knocking down the two women.

The driver of the Bolero, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. The driver deserted the Bolero and fled from the spot, but he was later arrested.

The bodies of the two women who died were shifted to Area Hospital Narayankhed for autopsy. Municipal Commissioner Malla Reddy, along with police officials, visited the spot. He assured all support to the family of the sanitation worker.

(Trigger warning: Graphic visuals)