Two killed in blast at goods depot in Bengaluru, cops say firecrackers caused it

A police official told TNM that the blast occurred when a package containing the firecrackers was being offloaded from a transport vehicle.

Two people have been killed and two others were injured in a blast inside the warehouse of a transport company in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet area on Thursday, September 23. According to a Bengaluru police official, the blast was caused by firecrackers. The police official told TNM that when a package containing the firecrackers was being offloaded from a transport vehicle, it accidentally was set off due physical impact.

The official further said that it is illegal to transport fire crackers in the manner in which they were being transported when the blast occurred

The police say that the owner of the warehouse is still unavailable and the two deceased workers appeared to be working at the warehouse. A manhunt has been launched to locate the owner of the warehouse. The two injured workers are receiving treatment at a hospital

“The blast has been caused by firecrackers. Two have died and two more are injured. The blast happened at a transport company office when it was being offloaded from the vehicle due to impact,” the police official said, speaking to TNM. The police said that they are continuing to investigate further into who was transporting the package and at the time of reporting, an FIR was yet to be registered.

Visuals from the aftermath of the explosion showed that the two workers who died were severely injured and one of them lost their limbs in the explosion.

This is the second major incident in Bengaluru in the past few days. Earlier, a fire had broken out in the Ashrith Aspire apartment near Bannerghatta Road. Two women, Lakshmi Devi, aged 82, and her daughter Rekha, aged 59, died in the accident. The officials believed that the fire was caused by a LPG cylinder blast. A visual from the spot showed one of the women engulfed in flames, trapped by the fire in her grilled balcony

Earlier in February, a similar accident had occurred after an explosion at a small firecracker workshop in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. TNM reported that 19 people had died leaving 35 people in hospital with injuries.