Two killed in Andhra as speeding private bus rams into APSRTC bus

Other passengers injured in the accident were rushed to Sri Venkateshwara Ruia Hospital in Tirupati and are out of danger, reports say.

Two people travelling in an APSRTC bus were killed on Wednesday after ramming into a private bus, which was carrying 30 Ayyappa devotees. The driver and assistant of the APSRTC Volvo bus died on the spot at the accident site at Kasipentla village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 4.30 am when the APSRTC bus travelling from Chittoor and heading towards Tirupati crashed head-on with a private bus belonging to SLSN Travels, which was reportedly speeding. Videos from the accident show that the private bus was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Ramesh Babu, the driver of the APSRTC bus, and his helper Prasad, both from Krishna district, died in the crash, reports say.

The private bus, carrying 30 Ayyappa devotees, was heading to Nalgona district in Telangana from Sabarimala in Kerala. It is not immediately clear how many passengers were in the APSRTC bus.

Speaking to TNM, the owner of the SLSN Travels, said the driver of his bus, Lakshminarayana, suffered injuries but is safe, “The passengers are all safe. They suffered minor injuries but the RTC bus driver and his cleaner have been confirmed dead. I am not sure how many passengers were there in the APSRTC bus. I am still on my way to the accident spot. The police have not yet told me anything,” he added.

On January 5, eight students were injured in Chittoor district after a lorry rammed into the bus they were travelling in. The heavy vehicle, which tried to overtake the bus, rammed into the bus from behind. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, including some head injuries to the children.

On December 6, three people were killed and five were injured as their car rammed into another vehicle in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district. And on December 1, a private bus carrying passengers from Bengaluru to Hyderabad toppled over in an accident, where one woman died and several others were injured.

The districts of Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur frequently witness road accidents as several key highways pass through the districts, connecting Andhra Pradesh with the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway is also situated nearby.