Two Kerala districts to see extremely heavy rains, IMD issues orange alert

On Friday, June 26, five districts in Kerala were issued an orange warning.

Two districts in Kerala on Saturday were issued an orange warning by the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

Orange warning asks the district to be alert for heavy rains.

Wayanad and Kozhikode, two northern districts of the state, will witness extremely heavy rainfall according to IMD’s forecast.

The districts are expected to get rains higher than 204.4 mm of rainfall.

Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur and Kasaragod have been put on yellow warning, which ask the districts to watch or be updated.

The districts are likely to receive isolated heavy showers to very heavy showers on Saturday.

On June 16, Friday, five districts in the state were put on orange alert after IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall.

Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam saw orange warnings on Friday with IMD predicting three of the districts to receive isolated heavy showers to very heavy showers.

Idukki and Pathanamthitta were predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall. The rains were predicted to cross 204.4 mm to track rainfall.

IMD has also forecast that the rest of the week is not likely to see much rain forecast with most districts issuing green warnings (no warning).

On June 19, Kerala authorised funds to release to three private companies, to rope in their forecast services.

Skymet Weather, IBM Weather Company and Earth Networks have been roped in for faster prediction of calamities. This as the Kerala government wanted inputs other than the IMDs which has so far given information on weather prediction in the state.

In the order released by the state government, these firms have been roped in for “ensemble predictions to improve extreme weather alert services in the state.”

According to the state’s officials, Kerala wanted to get multiple inputs on weather predictions in order to get “maximum visualisation of the state’s meteorological situation.” Kerala is also expected to see excess rains this year. In 2018 and 2019, when the state received heavy showers, Kerala had relied on private weather agencies and their inputs, some of which were more accurate than that of IMD. This prompted the government’s decision of roping in private agencies to give weather inputs.