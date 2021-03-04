Two IISc Bengaluru students die in separate incidents, one by suicide

The two students died on campus in separate and unrelated incidents on Tuesday and an investigation is underway.

Two students of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, reportedly died on campus on Tuesday in separate incidents. Randhir Kumar, a student working on his PhD at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering, reportedly died by suicide. While Rahul Prathap, a student pursuing his Masterâ€™s in Mechanical Engineering, died while playing football.

An IISc faculty told PTI that the reason behind Kumarâ€™s suicide has not been ascertained yet, because no note was found. While Prathap, the institute mentioned in their press note, died after collapsing while playing the sport [football]. "After first-aid at the IISc health centre, he was taken to MS Ramaiah hospital where he was declared dead," the institute said in their statement.

The IISc condoled the death of the two students and said that the mental well-being of the students and faculty was of utmost priority and urged them to reach out to the facilities and wellness resources provided by them.

The students' parents, as well as the police, were informed of the deaths immediately. The investigating officer from Sadashivanagar Police Station said that the investigation is underway; and the institute will be notified of any development.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726, Click here for working helplines across India.