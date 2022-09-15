Two ICU patients die after power cut in Karnataka hospital, govt says ready to probe

While Congress and the deceased patientsâ€™ relatives alleged that they died because of a power cut, the state government and the hospital in Ballari have denied the accusations.

Two patients who were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a government hospital in Ballari in Karnataka died on Wednesday, September 14, allegedly because the ventilators did not function due to a power outage. While denying the accusations, the Karnataka government said that it is ready to conduct a probe on the issue, which triggered a row in the state Assembly on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Maula Hussein and 30-year-old Chettemma, who were undergoing treatment at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) for kidney related ailments and snake bite, respectively.

Some reports attributed the deaths to a power cut, and a defunct power generator or backup at the government medical college hospital. However, hospital authorities and the state government claimed that the deaths were not due to the power cut, and that backup was readily available. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress Party alleged that three people in total had died due to alleged negligence on the part of the government, and demanded the resignation of Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said there was a power cut at the hospital from 8 am to 10:30 am on Wednesday, and that during this period, the generator was also not functioning. Siddaramaiah alleged that three people who were in the ICU died as the ventilators did not function. He held the director of the medical college, the Health Department, Health Minister K Sudhakar and the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari district Pavan Kumar Malapati responsible for the deaths, and demanded that the government own up and take responsibility.

Questioning why the generator was not kept readily available in working condition, the former Karnataka Chief Minister further said that strict action should be taken against errant officials. He demanded that a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each must be immediately given to the family of the deceased. According to reports, the patientsâ€™ relatives have also alleged that the power outage led to their deaths.

Meanwhile, Ballari district in-charge Minister B Sriramulu, in his response in the Assembly, shared details about the two deaths and claimed that they were not due to power outage. "Hundred per cent! Maula Hussein and Chettemma died not due to power failure and the Medical Superintendent there has also given a report in this regard â€¦ They have died of health issues they were suffering from," he said, adding that there was sufficient power backup to last one-and-half-hour at the hospital.

Arguing that there are reports that the deaths were due to power outage and non-availability of power backup, Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded an inquiry. He said the government should accept its failure and should not "play on the issue of deaths." Law Minister JC Madhuswamy maintained that one death was due to chronic kidney ailment and other was due to snake-bite, and that there was adequate power backup.

