Two Hyderabad cops suspended for beating up youths in separate incidents

The action by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner came after the High Court took up a PIL on police brutality in Telangana.

news Law and order

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended two police personnel for beating up two men, causing them bleeding injuries in separate incidents during the ongoing lockdown. This action comes after instances of police brutality against the public stepping out to buy essentials rose following the second lockdown that was implemented on April 14.

A constable of Mirchowk police station in the Old City and a home guard of Golconda police station were placed under suspension.

The city police chief tweeted that Mirchowk constable Ch Sudhaker has been placed under suspension for his unprofessional conduct which caused injury to a civilian. "Hyd city police remain committed to the safety, security and dignity of a common man," he tweeted.

HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda is placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. SHO Golconda is given a charge memo for not properly briefing his subordinates in discharge of duties. â€” Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 28, 2020

The Commissioner also tweeted that home guard Hanumantu of Golconda police station has been placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. A charge memo was also given to the Station House Officer of Golconda police station, K Chandra Shekar Reddy, for not properly briefing his subordinates in the discharge of their duties.

The action came amid a series of complaints from people about the excesses being committed by policemen while enforcing the lockdown. The police personnel have been accused of using foul language and assaulting even those coming out of their homes to buy essentials.

The policeman of Mirchowk reportedly fractured the head of 19-year-old Arbaz with his stick when the latter was going to buy fruits for 'Iftar' or breaking the fast. Soon after the incident, locals staged a protest against the police brutality, reported Siasat Daily.

In the second incident at Shaikpet, 19-year-old Junaid who was out to distribute essentials to the needy, was beaten up by the Golconda SHO who stopped the youth. This led to bleeding injuries on his face.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjadullah Khan Khalid alleged that a sub-inspector attacked the youth, who was fasting.

Amjadullah drew the attention of Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to the incidents of police excesses and sought action against the policemen involved.

The Telangana High Court had taken a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) based on a letter by political activist SQ Masood to the court detailing several instances of police brutality by the state police since lockdown was imposed on March 24.