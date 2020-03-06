Two held for PU Physics question paper ‘leak’ in Karnataka

The PU question paper for the Physics exam surfaced on the internet within an hour of the exam commencing.

Two persons were arrested after the Pre-University (PU) Physics paper was allegedly 'leaked' in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. The incident took place in Santeshwara PU college in Indi taluk, while the exam was ongoing.

However, the Department of Pre-University Education, which is the state board for +2 level examinations and syllabus, declared that it was not a genuine paper leak as it took place after the exam had already commenced. Thus, the Physics paper is unlikely to be reheld.

The incident took place when a student, Hiremath, was writing the Physics exam. His classmate Sagar jumped a compound wall, where there was no security, to reach the exam hall. There, Sagar asked Hiremath to hold up the paper to take pictures, which he compiled with. These images quickly surfaced on social media within an hour of the exam commencing, The Hindu reported.

The PU exams began on March 4. More than 4.75 lakh students are writing the exam. The Department has directed the college to suspend the supervisor of examinations due to the lapse in security. The director of the Department of Pre-University Education M Kanagavalli, also said that a probe was being conducted as to why the students had behaved in this manner. The police are questioning the students.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said that the Supervisor in charge at the Examination Centre where the incident was reported, has been suspended.

The student in question has been barred from writing the examinations. Eight other instances of examination malpractice were also reported in Vijayapura district, unrelated to this incident. These students will also be barred from attempting any more examinations.

Nearly two lakh students were set to attempt the physics paper on Thursday. Out of this, nearly 4,000 students missed the exam and were marked as absent. Students who attempted the exams reported that the Physics paper was easier than expected.

The state level examinations will end on March 23.