Two held at Bengaluru airport with cigarettes worth Rs 8.16 lakh

The Bengaluru customs officials seized 48,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 8.16 lakh from the two accused.

The Bengaluru Customs officials on Tuesday, August 22 said that they have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 48,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 8.16 lakh. A senior Customs official said that both the accused were held based on basic profiling. The official said that both passengers arrived at Bengaluru Airport from Bangkok at 10:15 pm on August 21.

"They were intercepted when they were attempting to cross Green Channel. Examination of checked-in baggage led to recovery and seizure of 48,000 cigarette sticks worth Rs 8.16 lakh," said the official.

"Both the individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act," the official said. Further investigations into the matter is ongoing.