Two health workers in Kerala recover from coronavirus, discharged

The two junior health inspectors, J Santhosh Kumar and KK Aneesh, were recently discharged from Ernakulam government medical college hospital.

Kerala Health Department has informed that two health workers who were diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered. Two junior health inspectors, J Santhosh Kumar and KK Aneesh, were recently discharged from Ernakulam government medical college hospital.

Earlier, in the first week of April, Reshma Mohandas, a nurse at Kottayam Medical College, who attended to the oldest couple in the state to have contracted coronavirus, was discharged after recovery. She had worked in the isolation ward from March 12 to March 22.

Santhosh, a native of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, and Aneesh are junior health inspectors at family health centres in Ernakulam Chovvara and Kodanad.

They were on duty at Nedumbassery airport on March 19 and 21.

"They had taken all precautions including N95 masks, surgical masks and gloves while checking the passengers. Santhosh had a temperature on March 23, after which he was shifted to a quarter in Kalady. By March 28, he showed other symptoms and his sample was sent for tests. It turned positive the same day, and he was shifted to Medical college hospital," says the note from Health Minister's office.

Santhosh, a father of a four- and seven-year-old, did not inform at home that he was infected until he got cured, says the press release. He also prevented doctors who treated him from informing his relatives. He had pneumonia as well.

Meanwhile, Aneeshâ€™s results turned positive on March 30, while he was on quarantine.

"Aneesh has got two children, one aged 7 and the other 2 months old respectively. Before the quarantine period, he had visited his home which had caused worries. But all the results turned negative. Aneesh did not have much difficulties and symptoms were also less," the press release states.

They also informed that they got immense support from the Health Minister KK Shailaja, Director of Health services RL Saritha and Ernakulam District Medical Officer NK Kuttappan, and that they were regularly contacting them over phone.