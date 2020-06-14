Two former TDP Ministers booked for abetting ex-MLA’s son’s second marriage

The wife of the Pilli Radhakrishna, who is the son of former MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi, had filed a complaint that her husband was abandoning her and their two children to marry again.

news Crime

Two former TDP state ministers, Yanamala Rama Krishnudu and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, have been booked under the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for abetting the second marriage of another former MLA’s son. A woman named Manju Priya had approached the East Godavari police, alleging that her husband of nine years — Pilli Radhakrishna, son of former TDP MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi — was abandoning her and their two children to marry again.

The police said that the wedding, which was to take place early morning on June 11, was stopped. Seven people including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (who is now MLA from Peddapuram), former MLA Pilli Anantha Lakshmi, her son Radhakrishna and her husband Satyanarayana, have been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, apart from Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the Thondangi police, Manju Priya has alleged in her complaint that the former ministers were involved in arranging Radhakrishna’s wedding with another woman.

Manju Priya belongs to a Scheduled Caste community (Mala), while Radhakrishna’s family is Setty Balija. Speaking to Sakshi TV, Manju Priya alleged that Radhakrishna’s parents told her that she was “not fit to be a wife.”

“They said that Dalit women are only fit for being used and for having kids, but not for marriage. Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, having been Home Minister, should be protecting SCs. They were elected in the past because of SC votes. But now they’ve supported my husband in marrying again, and took him to their village so that no one can stop the wedding,” Manju Priya said.

According to Manju Priya, she and Radhakrishna have been married for 9 years, and have two children. She claimed that things were fine between them all these years, but now Radhakrishna was being coerced by his family to leave her. “I lost my parents when I was very young, I don't want to have to raise my kids without a father,” she said.

Commenting on the allegations, Radhakrishna’s father, Pilli Satyanarayana, claimed that there was a “settlement” made with Manju Priya about two years back, where she was paid around Rs 60 lakh.