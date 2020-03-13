Two foreigners run away from Kerala hospital, refuse to take COVID-19 test

They came to hospital as they had fever.

news Coronavirus

Two foreigners, a man and a woman in their twenties, ran away from the Alappuzha Medical College after doctors suggested that they need to be tested for COVID-19.

The duo had arrived in Kerala on March 9th via Doha, and had visited the hospital as one of them was running a fever.

Alappuzha Collector told TNM that perhaps fearing quarantine and isolation, the duo ran away from the hospital without giving their samples. They had told the hospital that they were American citizens who had been living in London for three years. The hospital immediately alerted the district administration and the police.

It was learnt that the foreigner couple had boarded a train from Alappuzha. Though the police tried to intercept them at the station, they could not be found.

Later, a foreign couple was traced in Varkala by the police, but the Collector confirmed to TNM that it was not the same couple. The American couple is still missing.

*This is a developing story.