Two FIRs filed against Kannada actor Upendra for alleged casteist remark

The complaint filed by Byrappa Harish Kumar, the state president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, led to the police charging Upendra under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kannada film star and politician Upendra, or Uppi as he is popularly called, is facing a second First Information Report (FIR) following allegations of making a casteist remark against the Dalit community during a live chat session on social media. Byrappa Harish Kumar, the state president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, registered a formal complaint with the Halasuru Gate police on Sunday, August 13. Despite the police's assertion that an FIR had already been lodged, Kumar remained determined to proceed with his own complaint against Upendra.

The complaint filed by Kumar led to the police charging Upendra under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additionally, Upendra faces charges related to circulating statements that could incite enmity and hatred, promoting hostility among different religious or racial groups, and engaging in a deliberate and malicious act aimed at outraging religious sentiments.

This marks the second instance of an FIR being lodged against Upendra. Previously, Madhusudhan KN, an assistant director from the Social Welfare Department, had filed a complaint against Upendra with the CK Acchukattu police under the SC and ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

However, it has been reported that the High Court has issued a stay on the first FIR filed against Upendra. The court's decision follows a petition filed by Upendra seeking the cancellation of the FIR registered against him.