Two firefighters die, 2 injured while dousing flames at old building in TN’s Madurai

While the firefighters were trying to put out the fire, the building collapsed and the fighters also got caught in the debris.

Two firefighters in Tamil Nadu died after an old building near a garment shop in Madurai district collapsed on them while trying to put out the fire. Two other firefighters have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. On Friday night, a small fire broke out in the old building near a garment shop at Therukuvasal in Vilakkuthoon and started spreading quickly.

Following this, the firefighters were immediately pressed into the service since Therukuvasal was crowded due to the Deepavali shopping season. The firefighting team of Madurai Periyar Nagar Fire Station rushed to the spot and started the operations to put out the blaze. As the firefighters were trying to douse the fire overnight, it was spreading across buildings despite their best efforts. As a result, the old building started to leave cracks and collapsed after a few minutes. The four fighters, who were pressed into service, were trapped in the debris even as the fire was raging.

Two firefighters — Krishnamoorthy (28) of Madurai fire station and Sivarajan (32) of Madurai Meenaktashi fire station — died before they could be taken to hospital. The two other firefighters of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue service also sustained injuries and were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

The firefighting team has controlled the blaze but the operations are still on to put out the fire. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained and the investigations are continuing.

Speaking to a Puthiyathalaimurai, Madurai Collector Anbalagan T said, “This is a sad incident. The two firefighters, who were rescued, are in a critical condition. However, the efforts to control the fire are still ongoing under the supervision of senior fire department officials. We have sent a report to the government and are waiting for a response. We are working on the rescue operations.”

“The building was old hence it did not withstand the fire and collapsed. This is an unfortunate situation,” he added.