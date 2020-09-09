Two drug peddlers claim they supplied drugs to Sushant and Rhea: NCB in remand report

The remand report makes no such mention that Rhea consumed the drugs procured for actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in connection with a drug probe linked to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The remand report filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday evening says that two accused arrested in the drugs case claimed that they procured drugs on the direction of Sushant Singh Rajput ‘for consumption purposes'.

“During the statement, Samuel Miranda (Sushant’s manager) disclosed that he used to procure drugs on the direction of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty and disclosed that financial matters in this regard were being dealt by Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput,” the NCB report says. Rhea’s arrest came days after her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB on drug supply charges.

Another accused in the case, Dipesh Sawant “disclosed that he used to receive drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput on his directions and on several occasions, Rhea Chakraborty also instructed him,” the NCB said.

“Furthermore the financial issues for purchase of drugs were also being dealt with by Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Dipesh Sawant used to receive drugs with Samuel Miranda for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput,” the remand report said.

The NCB states that during Rhea’s questioning, she was questioned along with all the accused and she had revealed about her “involvement in the procurement of drug and financial transaction.”

The NCB also added that it is “also clear from the statement that the present respondent (Rhea) used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purposes. The present respondent used to manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput.”

“Therefore it is clear from the statement that the respondent is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with drug supplies,” the NCB said.

However, in the remand report, the NCB has not mentioned any proof to counter Rhea's claim that she never consumed any kind of narcotic substances. A source in the NCB said that if there is proof, these details will be added in the chargesheet. Earlier, when Mutha Ashok Jain, the Deputy DG of South-Western Region of the NCB, was asked that what was recovered from Rhea's possession, he said, "I have told you, we did not recover any contraband."

Rhea was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of a woman officer. She was produced before a magistrate via video conferencing. Late on Tuesday night, a Mumbai court sent Rhea Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody, based on NCB's application. In the remand report, the NCB had not sought custody. It had asked for 14-day judicial custody for Rhea. "We don't need her custody remand, so we'll seek judicial custody. We aren't asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we've done already," Mutha Ashok Jain had told the media earlier on Tuesday.

