Two dead as BMTC bus rams into bikes in Bengaluru: Driver says brake failed

Accident

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed into bikes and an auto-rickshaw at Kottigepalya junction.

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed into six bikes and an autorickshaw at Kottigepalya junction in Bengaluru on Monday morning. While the driver stated that the brakes of the bus were not functioning properly, the BMTC is probing whether rash driving by the driver caused the accident.

According to a statement from BMTC, the accident took place near the Kottigepalya bus stop at 9.30 am when the BMTC bus operating from Madanayakanahalli to Kempegowda Bus Stand in Bengaluru rammed into six moving bikes from behind. Passengers on two bikes died on the spot. The bus also hit an auto-rickshaw, which was in the vicinity.

The two persons killed in the accident have been identified as Bailappa (43) and Vishweshwar Aaradhya (48).

The bus was driven by Venkatesh while Neelamma Hiremath was the conductor on the bus. As per BMTC, several days prior to the accident, the driver had informed the depot manager that the brakes were not functioning. "We have received a complaint from the driver. We are ascertaining whether it was brake failure or rash driving that led to the accident. Usually, if there are issues, drivers are asked to key it in a log-sheet given to them. We are ascertaining if this was done earlier," a BMTC official told TNM.

The damaged bus has been removed from the site of the accident and a technical team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is probing the incident.

Meanwhile, those injured in the accident were taken to Laxmi Hospital in Sundanakatte. The Depot Manager at depot number 35, where the bus was stationed, has been suspended. "An ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to the dependents of each victim for the cremation purpose. The expenditure of the injured persons will be borne by the BMTC," a statement from BMTC said.