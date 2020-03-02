Two coronavirus cases confirmed in India, one in Telangana, another in Delhi

The government of India confirmed that 2 more cases of coronavirus disease have been reported from the country.

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in India, one from Telangana and one from Delhi.

In an official notification, the government of India confirmed that 2 more cases of coronavirus disease have been reported from the country. “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana. The person from Delhi has a travel history to Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history to Dubai. Both the patients are stable, the statement added.

Earlier, 3 individuals from Kerala had contracted the virus. The three people made full recoveries and were discharged from the hospital.

The Telangana government however has not got information about the positive case. "We have no such confirmation on positive corona case. If there is such a case the information will come from the Director, family and health and the principal secretary health," Vijay Kumar, Nodal officer for coronavirus in the state told TNM. However, it is to be noted here that even when the centre had announced the positive cases in Kerala, it was only after a few hours that the state recieved confirmation.

India reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30, and two more cases in the first week of February. All three patients are students from Kerala who were studying in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The three patients later tested negative on a re-test in late February. More than 200 patients, however, continue to be in quarantine, at isolation wards and at their homes.

COVID-19, or coronavirus disease is caused by a strain of the coronavirus. It was detected in early December 2019 in China’s Wuhan city and since has affected around 80,000 people worldwide. A total of 3000 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

China and countries around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus which fiirst surfaced in Wuhan city in the Central Hubei province of China. Apart from China, two deaths have occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Besides Germany, Britain and Italy, other European nations with cases of the virus include France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain.

With inputs from PTI