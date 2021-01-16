Two children die in kite flying mishaps in Hyderabad on Sankranti

The police said that one man died after he slipped and fell from his roof, while flying kites with his friends and family.

Kite flying on the occasion of Sankranti turned tragic in Hyderabad as two children and a man died in separate incidents since Thursday, the city police said on Friday. While the two children were electrocuted to death, the man died after falling from a multi-storied building. K Rakesh (13), was electrocuted while flying a kite from his home at Nallavelli village on the outskirts of the city on Friday. The kite had got stuck in electricity cables in front of his house.

The police said that the boy tried to remove it with an iron rod from the terrace, suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. On hearing his cries, his elder sister Soni tried to rescue him but she sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred in the limits of Yacharam police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted while flying a kite from a building in Jeedimetla area on Thursday evening. M Charith Kumar, who was flying a kite along with his friends, accidentally laid his hands on the iron pipes of an electric motor pump. As the cables were reportedly damaged, he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Jeedimetla police, under Cyberabad police commissionerate, registered a case and launched an investigation.

In the third incident, a man died after he fell from a multi-storied building while flying a kite. The incident occurred at Ashok Nagar in Chikkadpally area under Hyderabad police commissionerate limits on Thursday. Bangaru Krishna, said to be an activist of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was flying kites along with family and friends on the terrace on the third floor. He slipped and fell on the iron grills fixed on the compound wall. He died while being shifted to the hospital.