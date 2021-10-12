Two boys attacked for wearing skull caps in private tuition class in Karnataka

The accused will be arrested after following due process, the Bagalkote SP said.

In a shocking incident of communal intolerance in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district, two Muslim students were assaulted for reportedly wearing skull caps. According to the police, 15 persons accosted the two students after objecting to the students were wearing skull caps, traditionally worn by Muslim men especially during prayers, in a private tution class in the district’s Ikkal town. Further, the Muslim students were allegedly threatened by a man identified as Tangadagi Manju. In a video that has come to light, he is seen threatening the students, while they were being treated at a hospital, telling them his name should not be mentioned in the First Information Report.

Police meanwhile have registered two cases in connection with the incident. While one was based on the complaint by the Muslim students who were beaten up, the other was based on a complaint made by the attackers themselves.

Opposition to #Muslim boy wearing skull cap in private tution has led to clashes in #Ilkal town of #Bagalkote #Karnataka. Muslim students allege when they confronted- they were beaten up by more than 15 people.

When asked about the same, Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar IPS, Superintendent of Police, told TNM that the police will investigate the matter thoroughly and take all necessary actions. “As per CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) we cannot deny complaints from either side. Even some (attackers) of them were also injured and taken to the hospital. Be rest assured that we will investigate and we are in the process of detaining and inquiring the details about what led to the incident. We will confirm arrests only once the accused are produced in the court.”

This incident comes close on the heels of the cold-blooded murder of 24-year-old Arbaaz Aftab in Septmeber end for his relationship with a Hindu woman. As reported by TNM, police have arrested Maharaja Nagappa alias Pundalik Mutgekar, a member of a fringe Hindu group Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, who was given the contract to kill Arbaaz by his girlfriend’s family. Before the murder, the Hindu vigilante group had also taken money to apparently 'settle' the matter.

