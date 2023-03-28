Two Bengaluru students held for alleged security breach during Amit Shah's visit

The Bengaluru police have detained two students for an alleged security breach during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to the city. The incident reportedly occurred when two youths on a bike were found following the convoy on Cubbon Road, which was heading from a hotel on Race Course Road to the HAL Airport on Sunday, March 26.

According to The New Indian Express, the students were stopped near Manipal Centre on Dickenson Road and taken in for questioning. It was later discovered that they were residents of Neelasandra and studying for a BA degree at a private college in RT Nagar.

The youths reportedly entered Cubbon Road against the one-way traffic from Safina Plaza junction. A traffic policeman, identified as Raju, attempted to stop them. However, they tried to flee and hit him, causing minor injuries. The students then entered Cubbon Road, where the convoy was passing.

After being taken to Commercial Street police station, the students said they were unaware of the convoy's movement and had entered Cubbon Road thinking that the traffic police might catch and fine them.

The police have taken a written statement from the students over the alleged security breach. They have been booked for rash driving and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty based on a complaint filed by Raju, who is a head constable attached to Shivajinagar traffic police station.