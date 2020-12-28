Two Andhra men dead after their bike catches fire on colliding with truck

The incident took place in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

news Accident

Two persons were burnt to death when a motorcycle they were riding caught fire after colliding with a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Sunday, police said. The petrol tank of the bike was damaged due to the impact of the collision and caught fire.

Both the men died on the spot as flames engulfed their vehicle and also the truck.

The incident occurred on Gooty-Nellore national highway between Engilibanda and Kothapeta villages.

According to police, the bike was completely gutted in the crash while the truck was partially burnt.

The deceased were identified as Roshi Reddy (65) and Narayana Reddy (45), both residents of Bogalakatta village in the same district. They were returning home after visiting a temple when the accident occurred.

The bike collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. Such was the impact of the collision that the petrol tank of the two-wheeler was damaged, petrol spilled out and the vehicle caught fire, leaving no time for the two men to escape. The truck driver and cleaner, however, managed to escape before the flames engulfed their vehicle.

Two weeks back, four persons who were part of a Christmas choir were killed in a road accident in the state, after being hit by a truck. The four deceased persons were part of a group of 16 persons, singing Christmas carols and waiting to cross the highway, near Yerraguntla village of Kurnool district. The accident took place around 5 am in the morning. Three of them died on the spot, while one more chorister succumbed to injuries within half an hour of being admitted to a hospital.

In another recent bike accident in Nellore district, a family of three travelling on a two-wheeler fell into a river on being hit by another two-wheeler. A nine-year-old girl got washed away in the river, while her parents managed to escape. Meanwhile, two of the three men on the other two-wheeler died on the spot.