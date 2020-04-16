Twitter suspends Kangana's sister Rangoli's account for inciting hatred

In her latest tweets, which were reported by multiple people, Rangoli had called for "mullas" and "secular media" to be shot dead.

The Twitter account of Rangoli Chandel, manager and spokesperson for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, has been suspended. Rangoli is also Kangana's sister. While she's known for her right-wing views, Rangoli has been criticised for targeting other celebrities and going on the offensive against anyone who disagrees with her opinions.

In the past few days, Rangoli has been tweeting about the coronavirus pandemic, particularly promoting a communal narrative over the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi which was attended by several foreigners.

Shockingly, in her latest tweets which were reported by multiple people, Rangoli had called for "mullas" and "secular media" to be shot dead. She even went on to say that history might call them Nazis but that "life is more imp than fake image".

Rangoli was reportedly tweeting about the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where four people were injured as a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. The incident took place on Wednesday in Nawabpura area in Moradabad and stones were also hurled at the medical team’s ambulance. However, contrary to claims made by Rangoli in her tweet, no death was reported in the incident.

Many people had called for action against Rangoli over the tweet. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali had tweeted that an FIR should be filed against Rangoli. She called the tweet "shocking beyond belief".

An FIR should be registered against her for this tweet. Shocking beyond belief. https://t.co/NzBKK8JfZP — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Rangoli responded by making allegations that Farah's family was full of drug addicts, calling her a “bloody druggie mulle.”

Others, too, called the attention of the Mumbai police to Rangoli's tweet about the Jamaat for inciting hatred and violence.

@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?@OfficeofUT @AUThackeray https://t.co/tKCqS5CZgN — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

Following this, Twitter took down the reported tweets and also suspended Rangoli's account for violating their rules.

Just a few days ago, Rangoli drew flak for suggesting that the 2024 elections should be cancelled and PM Narendra Modi should continue to rule the country in order to "save" expenses.

She has also been tweeting divisive statements about the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. The Tablighi Jamaat meet has come under much controversy. Although it began on March 8, it continued till March 22 even after the Delhi government's order banning large gatherings was issued in between. Many states have traced the source of coronavirus positive patients to the meet. he incident has been painted as a deliberate attempt to spread the coronavirus in the country, adding to the already existing communal polarisation. However, governments in the southern states as well as Maharashtra have refused to play into the communal narrative, and have said that strict action will be taken against those inciting hatred.