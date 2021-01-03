Twitter launches emoji for Vijay's â€˜Masterâ€™

The film is scheduled to release on January 13 for Pongal.

Flix Kollywood

Anticipating the buzz before the release of actor Vijay's latest film, Master, Twitter has launched an emoji dedicated to the movie. Fans can simply tweet with #Master and that will enable the emoji - inspired by Vijay's role in the film - to pop-up alongside the hashtag. The film is all set to hit the screens on January 13, simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, to coincide with the Pongal Festival.

Minutes after the announcement, 'Master Film', 'Master Pongal, 'Vijay the Master' started trending with over 200,000 tweets. Fans of the actor are quite excited to use the Twitter emoji so they have been repeatedly using these above-mentioned hashtags.

This is not the first time the social networking site has launched an emoji dedicated to a film. Vijay's Mersal actually kick-started the emoji trend in Tamil cinema and later, superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala, 2.0 , Vijay's Bigil and Suriya's NGK also partnered with Twitter India for the emoji feature.

Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. Itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, is playing the antagonist in Master.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has a stellar cast list that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master.

The first single 'Kutty Kadhai' was unveiled on February 14 to coincide with Valentine's Day celebration. It was followed by 'Vaathi Coming' which was released on March 10. The third track 'Vaathi Raid' was launched by the team on March 14 and the complete album was released a day later at the music-release function of the movie, keeping the movie release in mind on April 9 which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Xavier Brittoâ€™s XB Film Creators have bankrolled the ambitious project. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

Vijay was last seen on screen in the Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing the father as well as the son and both the characters were extremely well received. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.