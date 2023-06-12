Twelve people including eight-year-old killed in separate road accidents in AP

Seven people died in a road accident in East Godavari district in the early hours of June 12, and five others were killed in another accident on the Tirupati-Chennai highway.

Twelve people died in two separate road accidents in East Godavari and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, June 12. A horrific road accident that took place in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh claimed seven lives, including that of an eight-year-old boy. An SUV carrying eight people swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck in the early hours of Monday, leaving six people dead on the spot. Another person died while being shifted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as M Satyanarayana (46), M Ravi Teja (24), M Aruna (26), D Sravani (26), R Lakshmi (50), Lohith Gagan (8) and A Durga (50). All of them belonged to the same family. The mishap took place in Anantapalli village limits at around 6.30 am, according to reports. A 26-year-old man is the only survivor of the accident. He is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

In another unrelated accident at Anjaramma Kanam, Vadamalapeta mandal of Tirupati district on the Tirupati-Chennai highway, five people died and six were injured on Monday. The accident occured after a lorry hit a van. The deceased were identified as D Rekha (24), Girijamma (48), Ajay Kumar (25), Revanth Kumar (26), and K Shiva Kumar (63). They were all identified as residents of Sriramapuram in Tirupati districtâ€™s Pakala mandal. The injured were shifted to Tirupatiâ€™s Ruia Government General Hospital According to the police the accident happened due to the negligence of the van driver who was driving in the wrong direction on the national highway.