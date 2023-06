Twelve people including eight-year-old killed in separate road accidents in AP

Seven people died in a road accident in East Godavari district in the early hours of June 12, and five others were killed in another accident on the Tirupati-Chennai highway.

Twelve people died in two separate road accidents in East Godavari and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, June 12. A horrific road accident that took place in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh claimed seven lives, including that of an eight-year-old boy. An SUV carrying eight people swerved off the road and rammed into a stationary truck in the early hours of Monday, leaving six people dead on the spot. Another person died while being shifted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as M Satyanarayana (46), M Ravi Teja (24), M Aruna (26), D Sravani (26), R Lakshmi (50), Lohith Gagan (8) and A Durga (50). All of them belonged to the same family. The mishap took place in Anantapalli village limits at around 6.30 am, according to reports. A 26-year-old man is the only survivor of the accident. He is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

In another unrelated accident at Anjaramma Kanam, Vadamalapeta mandal of Tirupati district on the Tirupati-Chennai highway, five people died and six were injured on Monday. The accident occured after a lorry hit a van. The deceased were identified as D Rekha (24), Girijamma (48), Ajay Kumar (25), Revanth Kumar (26), and K Shiva Kumar (63). They were all identified as residents of Sriramapuram in Tirupati district’s Pakala mandal. The injured were shifted to Tirupati’s Ruia Government General Hospital According to the police the accident happened due to the negligence of the van driver who was driving in the wrong direction on the national highway.