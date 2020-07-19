Tvm Collector lists places visited by COVID-19 patients to caution other visitors

The spots, which range from supermarkets to government offices, are busy places that hundreds of people could have visited.

With 171 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, the district’s total active patient tally has reached 1,659, the highest in the state.

Considering the prevailing situation, District Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday released a list of places that people who recently tested positive for coronavirus had visited. In a Facebook post, the Collector asked those who visited these places in the past few weeks to go into self-isolation, considering the possible threat of disease transmission.

“All people who visited these places in the past 2-3 weeks should be in self-isolation and if symptomatic should contact 9188610100, 0471-2730415, 0471-02730416 or nearest Primary Health Centres or Community Health Centres,” Navjot Khosa wrote.

The list of places are – Big Bazaar at East Fort, Pothys in Vanchiyoor, Yahoo Super Bazaar in Anayara, Supreme Bakers at Kowdiar, JK Gas Agency in Parassala, Bhakti Supermarket in Kuttichal, Sabari Margin Free Market in Kurumkutty, KSFE Centre in Udiyankulangara, Indu Medicals at Udiyankulangara, Union Bank ATM at Kuttichal, PWD office in PMG, Oriental Hotel in Kochuthura, St Bethlomia Church in Poovar, Ramachandran Textiles in Attakulangara, Sangeet Textiles in Palayam, Bank of Baroda in Vanchiyoor, Lakshmi Medicals at Fort, IDEAL Home Appliances in Vanchiyoor, QRS at Pulimood, Nandilath G-Mart in Karamana, Yes Bank in Vazhuthacaud, UK Electricals in Vanchiyoor, IndusInd Bank in Kesavadasapuram and World Market in Anayara.

Thiruvananthapuram is also the only district in the state where the government has officially announced that community transmission has occurred. Pulluvila and Poonthura, two coastal areas separated by about 18 km, are the places where community transmission has been reported.

Out of the 6,416 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 1,659 are from Thiruvananthapuram district, which is the highest in any district. The district has also seen eight deaths. The second number of highest active cases are in Ernakulam district with 638 people under treatment.

