TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at his Mumbai home, suicide suspected

Sharma, 44, had worked in serials like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke'.

news Death

Television actor Sameer Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his home in suburban Malad, police said on Thursday. Sharma, 44, had worked in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke.

He was found in the kitchen of his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said. No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he took his own life two days back, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said.

The incident came to light when the building's watchman peeped through the kitchen window and then alerted the other society members.

Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

The actor was living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

"We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he took his own life two days ago. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Fernandes said.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police are also currently investigating the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Centre however has recently approved the request of the Bihar government for a CBI probe into his death. Sushantâ€™s father K K Singh, who lives in Patna, had lodged an FIR with the local police station, dissatisfied with the pace of investigation by the Mumbai Police.