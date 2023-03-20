Turtle Survival Alliance India head replaced after multiple #MeToo allegations

The issue came to light after a few women who work in the wildlife conservation sector wrote about their experiences at Turtle Survival Alliance India in an Instagram post.

news #METOO

Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), an international non-profit that works to conserve and protect wild tortoises and freshwater turtles, released a statement on Sunday, March 19, addressing allegations of sexual harassment against Dr Shailendra Singh, the former Director of TSA India. This is perhaps the first time that the #MeToo movement has hit the wildlife conservation sector in India, a field of work that already has skewed representation in terms of gender.

The issue came to light after a few women who work in the sector wrote about their experiences at TSA India in an Instagram post published by a community page of women working in the science and nature sector in the country. In response to the post calling for the review of TSA India’s work ethics, an anonymous survivor among others commented, “While I was working in another organisation affiliated to TSA, I got harassed there. The harasser informed me that ‘I could shout and scream but nothing will happen,’...” There were similar comments by three others, calling out Dr Singh and TSA India for workplace harassment.

A senior environment journalist then amplified the story through her Twitter handle, following which the survivors shared details of their experiences with TSA India. One woman mentioned the alleged lack of a toilet in the Chambal facility of TSA and how she had to repeatedly fight for it while going through multiple urinary tract infections. She also alleged being accused of theft by Dr Singh and being verbally abused by him.

Another survivor testimony described an incident of alleged molestation by Dr Singh, while the woman was an intern at TSA India. The testimonies also allege professional sidelining and mental torture at the hands of Dr Singh.

A complaint was reportedly filed before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of TSA India, and two new interim Directors were appointed to replace Dr Singh. TSA India made this announcement through an Instagram post welcoming new leadership, without any mention of the #MeToo allegations against Dr Singh.

It is after this conversation gained momentum on Twitter that TSA international put out its official statement regarding the allegations. The statement was released by TSA’s Chair of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee, Heather Barrett, who wrote, “We have been following the recent social media posts and have received direct contact from one individual alleging inappropriate behaviour by Dr Singh. We take this very seriously. We understand that there is a current investigation in India, compliant with Indian laws, and we await the results and will be prepared to take appropriate action.”

Consequently, a comment from the official handle of the National Commission for Women (NCW) under the Instagram post, called the incident “condemnable in the strongest possible words.” The comment, posted on Monday, March 20, also mentioned that NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Uttar Pradesh DGP (Director General of Police) to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and to invoke relevant provisions of the law in the First Information Report (FIR).

The following is the full text of TSA’s statement, as published on their official website:

“We have been following the recent social media posts and have received direct contact from one individual alleging inappropriate behaviour by Dr Singh. We take this very seriously. We understand that there is a current investigation in India, compliant with Indian laws, and we await the results and will be prepared to take appropriate action.

Turtle Survival Alliance believes that everyone deserves to work in a safe environment where they are not subjected to unwanted sexual contact or predatory behaviour. As we learn more about this situation, we want to communicate our deepest sympathies for those who have bravely shared their stories.

Although the Turtle Survival Alliance does not operate in India, we have been very proud to support the important turtle conservation work in the country. We recognise that the tremendous impact of Turtle Survival Alliance can only be achieved when we entrust funding to organisations that are held to a high standard of transparency and accountability. As we continue to grow, we will strive to strengthen our relationships and increase transparency and equitable treatment of employees by our worldwide partners. We recognise women as powerful change leaders for the conservation of wildlife and habitat - in their families, in their communities, in their countries, and worldwide. Our mission will only succeed if we promote people of all ages and all backgrounds working together for the conservation of freshwater turtles and tortoises.”