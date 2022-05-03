Turmoil in AMMA: Swetha Menon and Kukku Parameshwaran quit sexual harassment panel

Another member Maala Parvathy pointed out that when Vijay Babu was absconding according to the Kerala police, it was questionable that AMMA was still in touch with him.

news Controversy

After actor Maala Parvathy resigned from AMMA’s (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) Internal Committee (IC) or sexual harassment panel, actors Swetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran also resigned from the IC on May 2, Tuesday.The resignations are in protest against the association’s inaction against Vijay Babu. Vijay Babu, an Executive Council member of AMMA was accused of rape. The IC had however recommended that he should step down as he had revealed the name of the complainant in a Facebook live.

TNM has learnt that in her letter to President AMMA, Swetha Menon said she believed that there is no relevance for IC in the organization. Maala Parvathy resigned on May 2, Monday. In an interview with TNM after her resignation, Maala Parvathy pointed out that when Vijay Babu was absconding according to the Kerala police, it was questionable that AMMA was still in touch with him and could make him send a resignation letter.

“AMMA asking Vijay Babu to resign and Vijay Babu offering to resign as if he is extending a courtesy are two different things. Many members of AMMA believe that this is a war between men and women, it is not,” she told TNM.

The IC, on April 27, had recommended that Vijay Babu should be asked to step down. At a meeting of the A.M.M.A Executive Committee held on the evening of May 1, the matter was discussed, and a few members were reportedly angered that the IC recommendation was being neglected and Vijay Babu continued in the executive committee of A.M.M.A.

Actor Shwetha Menon, presiding officer of the IC and actor Baburaj, threatened to quit. By the end of the meeting the association sent out a press release, saying that Vijay Babu has offered to stay away from the executive committee until he is proven innocent and his decision has been accepted. However, this letter by Vijay Babu also came after he was pressed for it.

With the resignation of three members, only two members remains in the sexual harassment panel of AMMA. Actor Rachana Narayanankutty and an external lawyer are the remaining members.

When actor Dileep was named as an accused afew years ago for allegedly masterminding the sexual assault on Bhavana, A.M.M.A. had taken a similar position. It had expelled Dileep after his arrest in July 2017, and reinstated him a year later.

This led to the resignation of four actors from the association, including Bhavana. When WCC members continued to question this strange decision, A.M.M.A. office bearers delayed further action citing technical reasons. Finally they came out with an announcement that Dileep offered his resignation and that was being accepted.



