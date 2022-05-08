Turmeric farmers dump crop in front of BJP MP Arvind’s house in Telangana

It was the second such protest in the span of one month by farmers of Nizamabad.

news Farmers Protest

A group of farmers in Telangana’s Nizamabad district dumped their turmeric crop in front of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's residence in Perkit village in Armoor on Sunday, May 8. Farmers also raised slogans against the MP, alleging that he duped farmers. This is the second time this has occurred in the span of a month. In April, farmers dumped paddy in front of the MP’s residence to protest against the Union government's refusal to procure paddy from Telangana.

The protest came in the backdrop of TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita's comments over BJP MPs failure to get turmeric board for the state as promised before the 2019 elections. Kavitha slammed Arvind Dharmapuri while addressing a press conference earlier this week alleging that the MP has duped the farmers of the constituency by not bringing a Turmeric Board as he promised prior to his election as well as Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric.

In what is seen as her first political attack against her opponent who unseated her from the Nizamabad MP seat in 2019, Kavitha said, “In the last three years, the BJP MP has done nothing but give free advice to farmers on where to sell their crop. There are 90,000-1 lakh turmeric farmers in the state but our MP just got Rs 2 crore allocation for this in the last three years, which is Rs 250 per head.”

She further said that the MP has not done much in the last three years and accused him of duping farmers by giving bond paper to farmers about bringing Turmeric Board. Arvind Dharmapuri had signed a non-judicial (bond) stamp paper stating that if elected to the Parliament, he would get a turmeric board in five days and would resign if he failed to do so.

Arvind Dharmapuri, a first-time MP, had earlier promised the farmers of the constituency that if he is elected as MP, he would get the turmeric board sanctioned to the district and the proper minimum support prices fixed for both turmeric and red jowar. In the three years since, this has not happened.