Turkey-Syria earthquake toll crosses 5000: Here are the latest updates

Monday's quake is believed to be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939, when a tremor of the same magnitude killed 30,000 people in Erzincan province.

news Earthquake

Amid harsh weather conditions, rescuers in Turkey and Syria were racing against time to find more survivors believed to be trapped under debris as the death toll from the devastating 7.8-magnitude quake crossed 5,000 on Tuesday, February 7. Here are the latest updates:

> In a televised address to the nation, Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said the number of overall deaths in the country as a result of Monday's quake currently stood at 3,419, while at least 20,534 people have been injured, reports CNN. In a separate briefing, an official from the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) Orhan Tatar said that some 11,000 buildings were damaged and added that nearly 25,000 emergency responders are currently working at the affected areas. Rescuers are using at least 10 ships and 54 aircraft to transport the wounded and help with search operations. The AFAD also said that 2,660 personnel from 65 countries have been sent to help in the search and rescue operation.

> In Syria, the death toll has increased to 1,602, while the number of the injured stood at 3,649, said officials. According to the White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, hundreds of families still remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 790 victims have been confirmed dead in rebel-held parts of northwest Syria, and over 2,200 injured, CNN quoted the White Helmets as saying on Twitter. However, "the numbers are expected to rise significantly because hundreds of families are still under the rubble,” the group said. More than 210 buildings were destroyed by the quake in northwest Syria.

> International aid is being sent to the affected regions from the UN, EU, NATO and the governments of the US, UK, China, Russia, India, Japan, Iraq, Iran, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Pakistan, among others.

> The Indian Army on Tuesday mobilised a field hospital to provide medical support to the earthquake-affected people of Turkey in line with the government's decision to provide support to the country. Officials said the Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team.

The medical team comprises critical care specialists. The contingent includes orthopaedic surgical teams, general surgical specialist team and medical specialist teams apart from others. The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

India on Monday decided to immediately despatch search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force, medical teams and relief material to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country. The first aircraft with the relief materials was sent on Monday night.

> Meanwhile, disaster management officials in Turkey and Syria have said that heavy rain and snow are hampering the search and rescue efforts, reports the BBC. The earthquake has also caused significant damage to three airports across Turkey, also creating challenges for aid deliveries.

The devastating 7.8 tremor struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4.17 a.m. on Monday morning, which was followed by a 6.4-magnitude temblor a few minutes later in Gaziantep province. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude quake was 23 km east of Nurdagi in Gaziantep, at a depth of 24.1 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). At around 1.30 p.m, a third 7.5-magnitude tremor hit Kahramanmaras, which officials said was "not an aftershock”. There were more than 60 aftershocks recorded throughout the day.

> Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the devastating earthquake, has been removed alive from the rubble of a building with injuries, his Turkish club Hatayspor's Manager Mustafa Ozat has told Turkish radio on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Gana international and his Sporting Director Taner Savut were trapped under rubble after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

"Christian Atsu was removed injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat told Turkish Radio Radyo Gol. "Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours," he added. Atsu, who has 65 caps for Ghana, represented the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup and at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

> Monday's quake is believed to be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939, when a tremor of the same magnitude killed 30,000 people in Erzincan province, according to the USGS. Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare, with fewer than five occurring each year on average, anywhere in the world, it said. Seven quakes with magnitude 7.0 or greater have struck Turkey in the past 25 years, but Monday's was the most powerful. The earthquake was powerful enough to be felt as far away as Cyprus, Lebanon and Israel.