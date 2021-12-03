Tumakuru sees another cluster at medical college, 23 COVID-19 cases reported

All the students are reported to have returned from Kerala recently and outpatient departments of two hospitals have been shut and contact tracing is underway.

The district administration of Karnatakaâ€™s Tumakuru, a district which neighbours Bengaluru has initiated strict measures in the backdrop of another COVID-19 cluster being identified at a nursing college on Friday, December 3. A total of 23 students of the Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

All students had returned from Kerala recently and were posted in the hospital and Nanjappa Life Care hospital in Tumakuru district of Karnataka as interns. Outpatient departments of both the hospitals have been shut and COVID-19 tests are being conducted on all the staff and doctors of the two hospitals.

Meanwhile, as many as nine students of Kodagu Vidyala have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Madikeri of Kodagu district. The authorities have taken steps to conduct tests on all students from Class 6 to 10. The results of four more students are expected to come on Friday, November 3.

Five students have tested positive from four schools located in different towns of Chamarajanagar district according to nodal officer Dr Mahesh. Earlier, the cases were detected in medical students of Chamarajanagar Medical College. The district is at the 27th position in the state as far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned. District Commissioner Charulatha Somal has given a target of 20,000 vaccinations per day to the Health Department officials.

COVID-19 outbreaks in various districts of Karnataka, especially among the nursing students who returned from Kerala, has turned to be a big cause of concern for the Karnataka Health Department. Several nursing colleges and medical colleges across Karnataka have reported clusters recently including in Bengaluru, in Tumakuru and Dharwad.

