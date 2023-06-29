'Tum Kya Mile from Rocky aur Rani a homage to my guru Yash Chopra': Karan Johar

Flix Cinema

Ahead of the release of the first single 'Tum Kya Mile' from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note and dedicated the song to his 'guru' Yash Chopra. Sharing a working still from the song, Karan wrote: "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours ... I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra."

Continuing in the same vein, he added: "The thinking evolved mind would say 'you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it', but the fanboy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me …”

"Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn't be true... My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge. Being a Yash Chopra lover herself... she gave her heart to our song..."

He also noted: "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons...in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps). Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip-sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper... So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song .. I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold... This one's for you Yash uncle... Your fan forever, Karan."

Composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for release on July 28.