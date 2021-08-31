Tughlaq Durbar trailer released: It’s Vijay Sethupathi vs Parthiban

The cast also includes Raashii Khanna, Manjima Mohan, Bagavathi Perumal and Karunakaran, among others.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actor Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna’s upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar was released by Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on Tuesday. Sharing the trailer, Netflix India South wrote: “Action. Comedy. Romance. Drama. Namma Vijay Sethupathi. Edhukkum panjam il la Tughlaq Durbar la! #TughlaqDurbarOnNetflix”, which translates to “Action, comedy, romance, drama, our Vijay Sethupathi. Tughlaq Durbar has it all.”

The trailer features Vijay Sethupathi as a fierce politician, with Parthiban playing his political rival. They lock horns with each other as a political turmoil unravels. The trailer leaves audiences wondering whether Vijay Sethupathi will succeed. But without revealing too many details, the trailer also indicates that Singaravelan (played by Vijay Sethupathi) might be a complex character in the movie. Raashii has been paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi as the romantic lead. The cast also includes Naduvulla Konjam Pakk atha Kaanom and Super Deluxe fame actor Bagavathi Perumal, Karunakaran, who has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Seethakathi, and Manjima Mohan.

Fans have been eager to watch Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi after the duo shared the screen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Much like Tughlaq Durbar, Vijay Sethupathi played the lead role, while Parthiban was seen as the antagonist. Quoting Vijay Sethupathi’s popular dialogue ‘Kumudha Happy Annachi’ from Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Netflix wrote in the comment section below the trailer: “VJS and Parthiban back together in one padam?! Netflix happy annachi."

Helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Tughlaq Durbar is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Govind Vasantha. Earlier, four tracks from the movie’s album were released –‘Arasiyal Kedi’, ‘Dravida Kone’, ‘Kaami Kaami’ and ‘Annathe Sethi’. Tughlaq Durbar will be streaming on Netflix from September 11.

Actor Raashi Khanna has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi earlier for Sangathamizhan, and is currently working on a web series helmed by The Family Man creators, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the series also stars actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

Watch the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar here: