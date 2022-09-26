TTD owns immovable assets worth over Rs 85k cr outside Tirumala, shares white paper

The 960 immovable properties listed in the white paper were spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha and Nepal.

news TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which administers the affairs of one of the world's richest Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh, recently announced that it has a total of 960 immovable properties spread across 7,123 acres, valued at nearly Rs 85,705 crore. According to reports, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy shared the information on Saturday, September 24, while also announcing the release of a white paper with details on TTD’s properties on the official website. According to the white paper uploaded to tirumala.org, the 960 immovable properties listed were not inclusive of the properties situated in the Tirumala Hills near the Venkateswara temple. The value of the properties spread across several states was reportedly assessed by local revenue officials.

“The immovable properties situated in Tirumala Hills were not included in the above list since Tirumala is consisted of 10.33 square miles of the area around the temple of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala Hills and shall be the exclusive property of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams,” stated the white paper listing the net immovable properties available with TTD. The list of properties includes plots, houses, offices, temples, shops and other buildings spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha and Nepal. The Times of India reported that the value is based on government assessment, and that the market rates would be nearly 1.5 times higher.

The immovable properties owned by TTD will be verified and updated annually, the white paper said. Earlier in November 2020, TTD had released a draft list which included details of 1128 immovable properties, spread across 2085.61 acres of agricultural land, and 2,90,56,843.88 square yards of non-agricultural land. At the time, physical verification of the properties could not be undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

