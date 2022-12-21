TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy’s son passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital issued a statement on Wednesday stating that Chandramouli passed away at 8.20 am despite the best efforts of the medical and nursing team.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy’s son Chandramouli Reddy, who was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, December 18, has passed away. Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where he was admitted, issued a bulletin on Wednesday stating that Chandramouli passed away at 8.20 am despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical and nursing team. “As per his previously expressed pledge, eye donation was facilitated. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends,” Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a statement.

While Chandramouli was undergoing treatment, the Kauvery Hospital had said in a statement earlier on Monday that his condition was extremely critical. Twenty-eight-year-old Chandramouli recently got engaged to the daughter of sand mining baron AJ Sekhar Reddy, who is also the president of the Local Advisory Committee of TTD in Chennai. The wedding was scheduled to take place at Tirumala in January 2023.

Chandramouli was brought to the hospital after a sudden cardiac arrest on Sunday. “CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was immediately commenced and he was shifted to the cath lab. ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) was initiated and a stent was placed in a completely blocked coronary artery,” Dr Selvaraj had said in a statement issued earlier. He is in an extremely critical state on multiple organ support and being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses, the hospital statement added.

Chandramouli had been staying in Mumbai and was gearing up for the civil services examination, according to Eenadu. He had recently arrived in Chennai to give out invitations for his forthcoming wedding, reports said.

The TTD oversees the affairs of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, one of the richest Hindu temples in the world. Recently on December 13, the Andhra Pradesh High Court sentenced Dharma Reddy to one month imprisonment in a contempt of court case. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the official for disobeying the court orders. The sentence was delivered in a case relating to the regularisation of services of three contract employees of the TTD. A High Court bench that heard Dharma Reddy’s petition challenged the verdict of the single judge bench and imposed a stay on it on December 16, according to reports.

With IANS inputs