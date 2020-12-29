TTD authorities condemn false news showing Hindu symbol on Tirumala temple as a ‘cross’

Officials said that they have registered a complaint with the police, and have sought legal action against those responsible.

Responding to yet another controversy surrounding the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, authorities have condemned fake news claiming the temple lighting arrangements include the symbol of a ‘cross’. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy said that a Hindu symbol from the lighting has been morphed to look like a cross, and the morphed image is being circulated on social media with claims that Christian imagery is being displayed at the Tirumala temple.

This is only the latest in several attempts to insinuate that the Tirumala temple is under threat from Christian influences, since the YSRCP government came to power.

Condemning the false news being circulated, TTD AEO Dharma Reddy said that the symbol which has been made to look like a cross, is actually a ‘poornakumbham’ or ‘kalasam’ — a metal pot holding a coconut and mango leaves, often used in Hindu rituals. The lighting was part of the decorations made as part of the celebrations marking Vaikuntha Ekadasi, which began on December 25. “The poornakumbham symbol was used in decorations. Unfortunately on social media, these photos are being taken and morphed to make it look like a cross and mislead people. We have complained to the police and sought legal action against those responsible,” he said, adding that action must be taken against those who have blamed TTD officers and the engineering department with false allegations.

The AEO took along media persons and devotees to explain the symbols displayed in the lighting, which included ‘govinda namalu’ (forehead marking symbol), symbols of the deities Garuda and Anjaneya, and the ‘poornakumbham’.

Last year, three people were arrested by the Tirupati police for allegedly posting a misleading photo of a cross and spreading misinformation that church-like structures were coming up in the Hindu temple town of Tirumala.

According to the police, the 'cross' was actually just a pole on top of a forest watchtower. However, the photo was taken from a distance, and at an angle, which could easily mislead viewers into thinking it was a cross, police said. The photo was posted on social media with the caption 'Yedukondalapai Velusthunna Yesuprabhu Mandiraalu' (churches coming up on the seven hills).

Tirupati has been the centre of right-wing politics in Andhra Pradesh since last year. The BJP has alleged that Christian faith is being propagated in certain Hindu religious places, including Tirupati, under Chief Minister YS Jagan's regime. Tirupati is also set to witness a bye-election soon, following the demise of YSRCP MP Balli Durgaprasad. While the TDP has announced Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate, YSRCP and the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance are yet to officially announce their candidates.

