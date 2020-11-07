TSRTC inks deal with Hyderabad airport for cargo delivery

As per the deal, TSRTC buses will connect GMR Hyderabad Cargo Terminal to other parts of the state as well as neighbouring states.

news Transport

The cargo division of Hyderabad international airport has entered into an agreement with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to launch first-mile pick-up and last-mile delivery cargo bus feeder service.

"Today's beginning is a stepping stone for both the organisations to grow and prosper. This partnership will provide a seamless connectivity in logistic services at economical rates in Telangana state and other neighbouring states as well," said Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

As per the deal, TSRTC buses will connect GMR Hyderabad Cargo Terminal to other parts of the state as well as neighbouring states.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL).

GHAC provides a range of cargo facilities and handles sensitive goods such as pharma, vaccines, perishables, aerospace, engineering and electronic goods among others.

It is equipped with cold rooms and processing facilities to handle temperature controlled shipments up to minus 20 degrees Celsius, and located strategically, offering vast international cargo connectivity through dedicated freighters, charters and passenger airlines up to 200 global destinations.

TSRTC buses will offer first-mile pick-up and delivery service to GHAC, including last-mile connectivity for international import shipments landing at the airport to the hinterland in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The partnership envisages to start reefer cargo bus service which will offer reliable connectivity for exports of pharmaceutical and perishable products through Hyderabad airport.

"This MoU between GMR Cargo and TSRTC is a strategic milestone towards developing a multi-modal air cargo corridor. Capitalising on the strong road connectivity in Telangana, excellent network of TSRTC along with the world-class facilities and global connectivity offered by GHAC," said S.G.K. Kishore, ED - South and CIO, GMR Airports.

He said the partnership will immensely improve value realisation and bolster imports and exports from Hyderabad.

GMR Cargo will start cargo bus service covering key feeder and delivery routes, including opening TSRTC counters at the cargo terminal for cargo booking and delivery services.