TSRTC bus kills four labourers at work on Hyderabad-Warangal highway

A TSRTC bus ran over and killed four construction workers in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday, March 6, police said. The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway when the labourers were working at the road divider. The speeding bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was proceeding to Warangal from Hyderabad, rammed into a tractor and ran over the workers.

The accident occurred near Manthapuri bypass in Alair mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The deceased were identified as Ankrala Lakshmi, Ankarla Kavita, Lavanya and Urella Shyam. Police said the TSRTC bus was apparently being driven at a high speed and the driver did not notice the workers working at the road divider along with the tractor.

According to The New Indian Express, the workers had taken precautions like placing cones and signboards, but the bus driver failed to notice them. Sakshi reported that the families of the victims held protests blocking the highway, demanding action against the driver and seeking ex-gratia.

In January, four women sitting on a pavement on the Karimnagar-Hyderabad highway near Kaman Chowrasta were killed when a speeding car ran over them. Three minors travelling in the car, who had fled immediately after the accident, were later booked by the police. The owner of the car, who is also the father of the 16-year-old boy who was driving it at the time of the accident, initially tried to falsely confess to having driven the car, police said. However, the investigation revealed that it was the three minors who were in the car.

According to the police, the accident took place early in the morning when it was foggy, and the boy driving the car was unable to see clearly. He stepped on the accelerator instead of brakes and lost control of the steering, running over the women, police officials said. The three minor boys and the owner of the car were booked under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

With IANS inputs