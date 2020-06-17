TSBIE to announce Telangana Inter results, here's how to check your scores

The final report has been submitted to Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who will officially announce the results.

news Education

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results of the Intermediate exams on Wednesday, as the grading of the papers for the year 2020, has been completed.

Students can check their results on https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ welcome.do. Once the results are announced, students can click on the 'TSBIE Results' option on the page, enter their roll number and other details to view their marks. The marksheet can also be printed for further use.

Earlier this week, TSBIE Secretaray Omer Jaleel said that the processing of marksheets and assessment was completed and the results of the first year and second year (the equivalent of Class 11 and Class 12) would be released together.

On Wednesday, he told reporters that the final report had been submitted to Telangana Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who will officially announce the results.

When the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, one final Intermediate exam was postponed indefinitely, which was conducted earlier this month with precautions.

TSBIE said in an official statement that students who could not attend the exam for any reason would be given another chance to write the exam in July, when the Advance Supplementary Examination is held. The students would not be treated as supplementary candidates.

The TSBIE has also taken extra precautions as discrepancies in the results announced last year had led to scores of students killing themselves.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is also likely to release the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams (for Class 10 state board students) soon, around two weeks after it cancelled the examinations due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press note from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Office said that all students now stand promoted and will be graded based on their internal assessment marks.

The internal assessment marks, which account for 20% of the final result generally, will be scaled up to 100%, based on which students will be awarded a grade.

Read:

Telangana Inter results fiasco: A tragedy that could have been avoided?

In 2001, she called junior colleges concentration camps, Prof Neerada says not much has changed

Student suicides in Telangana: Spurred by broken system, sustained by govt apathy