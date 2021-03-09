TS PGECET 2021 exam schedule released: Details

Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between July 5 and July 9, 2021.

news Exam

The examination schedule of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) for 2021 was announced on Tuesday. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced that the entrance examination will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2021, in two sessions in Hyderabad and Warangal. It was earlier announced that Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will be held between July 5 and July 9, 2021.

Candidates who wish to register for PGECET 2021 and EAMCET can apply via this website from March 12 till April 30, 2021.

The council said that the exam will be held online in a computer-based mode. The TS PGECET admit cards will be available online from June 10 to June 18. The TS PGECET will be held online in a computer-based mode in two sessions, first between 10 am and 12 pm, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It was also announced that Osmania University will conduct TS PGECET exams for admission to Mechanical Engineering, Masters of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) courses.

Candidates under the General Category have to pay Rs 1,000 towards TS PGECET application fee. However, for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the application fee is Rs 500.

Earlier in February, the TSCHE released the schedule of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the academic year 2021-22 for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

As per the schedule, EAMCET will be held from July 5 to July 9, 2021.

The convener of EAMCET 2021-22 will be A Govardhan a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) will be held on July 1, 2021.

Candidates can apply online for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) examinations from April 7 to June. The exam schedule will be held in August.

Notification for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) exam will be released on March 20 and the entrance exam will be held in August. Online applications forms will be accepted from March 24 to May 5. The registration fee is Rs 650 (Rs.450 for SC, ST, and PwDs).