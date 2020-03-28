Truck with 30 migrants going home in lockdown meets with accident in Telangana, 5 dead

The migrant workers and their families were going from Suryapet in Telangana to Raichur district in Karnataka.

news Accident

Five migrant workers heading back home to Karnataka were killed in a road accident in the Shamshabad police station limits on Friday night. Friday was Day 3 of the nation-wide lockdown, a situation where there is no operational public transport, and around 30 passengers, mostly migrant labourers and their families, boarded a Bolero Max open truck vehicle from Suryapet in Telangana. They were trying to find their way back to their homes in Raichur district in Karnataka.

At around 10:30 pm, the truck met with an accident along the Pedda Golconda-ORR highway, leaving five -- three men and two children -- dead. Another six, two females and four men, are grievously injured and have been taken to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. A lorry rammed the vehicle from the rear.

The 30 odd passengers comprised farm workers and daily wage construction labourers, Shamshabad police told TNM. With the Centre announcing a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, public transport, including trains, have not been operational. This has resulted in migrant workers thronging state borders to be allowed back in their home states.

“We visited the spot and shifted the injured persons to Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, for treatment. The remaining passengers have been shifted to SSR Gardens Function Hall, Shamshabad, for shelter. We have alerted all control rooms and checkposts, and have instructed them not to allow such vehicles to carry passengers,” said Inspector P Venkatesh, Shamshabad

The remaining 19 passengers at SSR Gardens Function Hall have been provided food and shelter. “The police called me last night, asking if I can lend them the function hall and I agreed,” says Prashant Reddy, owner of the function hall. "The municipality and Revenue Department officials are arranging food and water for those at my function hall,” he added.