TRS unlikely to support BJPâ€™s proposed President of India candidate

The terms between both TRS and BJP fell apart in the backdrop of growing rivalry over Centre's alleged negligence towards the state of Telangana.

news Politics

The rift between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP is set to widen with TRS unlikely to support the candidate proposed by the BJP for the post of President. The elections are likely to be held in the month of July and a notification to the same is expected to be issued later this month. In 2017, TRS party had supported BJP proposed candidate Ramnath Kovind in the backdrop of "cordial" relationship with the Union government led by BJP.

Observers say that TRS is going to draw adverse reactions from BJP and Congress, depending on their choice of candidate to support. Given the current political tussle between BJP and TRS over a range of issues and with BJP trying to position itself as an alternative to the ruling TRS, it is unlikely they will work together on any issue.

Speaking to TNM, a senior TRS leader said that their party had decided not to vote for the BJP candidate at any cost. At present, TRS has 103 MLAs and nine Lok Sabha MPs besides six Rajya Sabha MPs. The support of TRS is not a decisive factor in the result of the elections, but the decision of Andhraâ€™s ruling party YSRCP and Odisha's ruling party BJD will decide whether the BJP's candidate for President will win, the TRS leader added.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP whose support is seen as crucial has 150 MLAs and 23 Lok Sabha MPs and is also likely to have nine Rajya Sabha MPs by the time of the election.

Odishas' Biju Janata Dal led by Naveen Patnaik has as many as 114 MLAs and 12 Lok Sabha MPs beside a total of nine Rajya Sabha MPs While the BJD has not made it clear that it will support BJPâ€™s candidate, YSRCP is unlikely to BJP, like it did in 2017.