TRS objects to Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar's investment offer to Kitex in Karnataka

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's offer came a day after the Telangana government said that the Kitex group had agreed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a textile apparel project in Warangal

news Controversy

In a new development in the Kitex row, TRS leaders have objected to Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar inviting the Kitex group to invest in Karnataka, even after the Telangana government announced that the company would be making a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Warangal. The announcement was made on Friday, July 9, after a delegation from the Kitex group, led by its Chairman and Managing Director Sabu M Jacob, met Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and discussed the establishment of a textile manufacturing unit in the state.

Speaking about Rajya Sabha MP from Karnakata Rajeev Chandrasekhar's offer to the Kitex group, TRS leader Krishank said, “Rajeev Chandrasekhar should work for all states, but is instead trying to grab Telangana’s opportunity to divert it to Karnataka.” He said it was against the spirit of federalism for a Union Minister to intervene and try to move the investment away, favouring Karnataka. Rajeev Chandrashekar took office as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on July 8.

After Kitex group announced the cancellation of its Rs 3,500 crore investment in Kerala, alleging harassment by state government officials, multiple states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, had extended invitations to the apparel manufacturer. For the July 9 meeting, the Telangana government had arranged a chartered flight to bring the Kitex delegation to Hyderabad. The team was then taken to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, the proposed location for Kitex group’s textile apparel project, in a chopper. The same night, Minister KT Rama Rao announced the Rs 1000 crore investment.

"In principle, the Kitex Group has agreed upon a Phase-I investment of Rs 1,000 crore within a span of two years in the textile industry for the project Textile Apparel in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. This investment will generate employment of 4,000 jobs in the state of Telangana," an official release quoted Sabu M Jacob as saying.

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is an entrepreneur and was recently inducted into Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet, tweeted about the offer from Karnataka to the Kitex group on the following day, July 10. “Spoke to Mr Sabu Jacob of Kitex and offered him all support for his industry that provides employment to thousands of Malayalees in Kerala. Have also offered the opportunity of investments in Karnataka with the full support of CM BS Yediyurappa,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (organisation) from Karnataka BL Santhosh.

Spoke to Mr Sabu Jacob of Kitex and offered him all support for his industry that provides employment to thousands of Malayalees in Kerala.



Have also offered opportunity of investments in Karnataka with full support of CM @BSYBJP @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @blsanthosh — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) July 10, 2021

Objecting to Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s offer, TRS leader Krishank asked G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad who was recently inducted as a Union Minister, to speak up on behalf of the state. “Even after KTR invited them (Kitex group) and the Rs 1,000 crore investment was announced, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is conspiring to move them to Karnataka. We demand that Kishan Reddy, who represents this land, must speak about the state’s issue and not remain a mute spectator while Telangana is denied justice,” he said.

Why should we celebrate you becoming Cabinet Minister @kishanreddybjp garu

Look at your colleague who is trying to divert the investment to Karnataka after it was announced to Telangana State with serious efforts by @KTRTRS garu

Neither u nor ur T BJP MP's have guts to speak ? pic.twitter.com/XNRqYRdaCF — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 11, 2021

