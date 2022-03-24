TRS MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha over unemployment situation

Raising slogans, the TRS members demanded that the government must stop alleged suicides by the unemployed youths and initiate recruitment in one million vacant posts in the Union government.

news Employment

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Thursday, March 24, staged a walkout in Lok Sabha demanding action from the government to check the alleged suicides by the unemployed youths, and recruitment in one million vacant posts in the Union government. As soon as the House met, the TRS members, led by floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, came to the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the unemployment issue.

Raising placards and shouting slogans, the TRS members demanded that the government must stop the alleged suicides by the unemployed youths and immediate action should be initiated for the recruitment in one million vacant posts in the Union government. As Speaker Om Birla did not allow them to raise the issue as the first hour is marked for asking questions by the MPs, the TRS MPs staged a walkout.

The TRS has nine members in Lok Sabha. The party has been taking a belligerent stand of late against the Modi government after lending support to the ruling coalition in Parliament in enacting crucial legislation in the last several years. TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also trying to stitch an alliance of non-BJP and non-Congress parties and has met a number of Chief Ministers in the past. KCR has also stepped up attacks on the Modi government on a number of issues including rise in fuel prices.

The demands from TRS members in the Lok Sabha came days after KCR announced on March 9 that notifications will be issued to fill 80,039 vacancies in various government departments, meeting a long-pending demand of unemployed youth in the state. He also announced that all 11,103 current contract employees will be regularised. He said that there will be no contract appointments system hereafter in the state. As a result of these recruitment, there will be an additional financial implication of Rs 7,000 crore per annum, he said.