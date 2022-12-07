TRS MLAs poaching case: Simhayaji Swamy walks out of jail on bail

Despite all three accused being granted bail by the Telangana High Court on December 1, the other two will remain in jail as they failed to arrange the required money as directed by the court.

news Crime

Simhayaji, the third accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case, was released on bail from the Chanchalguda Central Prison on Wednesday, December 7, after he furnished two sureties and a personal bond for Rs 3 lakh as directed by the court. Simhayaji who was asked several questions by journalists after his release, refused to make any comments. He sat in a car that was awaiting his release and was quickly driven away.

The Telangana High Court had granted bail to all three accused in the MLAs poaching case â€“ Ramachandra Bharathi, K Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy â€“ on December 1. However, they werenâ€™t released immediately as they failed to furnish Rs 3 lakh bond and two sureties as directed by the court. On Tuesday, after Simhayaji furnished the personal bond and the two sureties, an order was issued regarding his release. The order states that Simhayaji will have to appear before the investigating officer of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case every Monday between 10.30 am and 12 pm.

Ramachandra Bharathiâ€™s lawyer Rama Rao had urged the court to reduce the bail amount, stating that the accused earned a salary of only Rs 22,000 a month. Additional Prublic Prosecutor Ramana Rao opposed the appeal, wondering how the accused could offer Rs 250 crore to the MLAs given the meagre salary that he draws.

While Simhayaji is now out on bail, according to sources in the police department, the other two accused, even if released, will be arrested again as they have other cases booked against them.

On October 26, the three accused were booked by the Cyberabad Police for bribery and criminal conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The three accused were apprehended by the police from a farmhouse, when they were in talks with TRS MLAs Pilot Rohith Reddy, Rega Kanta Rao, Guvvala Balaraju and B Harshavardhan Reddy. It is alleged that the three accused offered a huge sum of money to the ruling party MLAs to switch their loyalties to the BJP ahead of the crucial Munugode bye-poll held on November 3.

