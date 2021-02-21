TRS MLA threatens to stop IPL matches in Hyd as SRH has no city players

The MLA also said that Sunrisers Hyderabad should drop ‘Hyderabad’ from their name if there are no players from the city in the team.

TRS MLA from Khairatabad Danam Nagender threatened to stop Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from being held at the cricket stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad because the Sunrisers Hyderabad team does not have any local players. During the recent IPL 2021 auction, no player from Hyderabad was picked for the team.

According to reports, Nagender threatened to stop IPL matches from being held during a TRS membership meeting held at Filmnagar on Saturday.

“In other IPL teams, every team has players from their respective states. But in Hyderabad, the globally recognised city, which also has several deserving and excellent players, they haven't taken a single player. There are several discrepancies in the selection process and we condemn it,” added Nagender speaking to the local media.

Nagender further added that not only Mohammad Siraj is from the city, but there are also other players who have played in Ranji Trophy, Under-19 and others such leagues in the past and can shine if given an opportunity in the IPL and that the Sunrisers management should recognise them.

He also commented on David Warner being the captain of the Sunrisers team, “David Warner, the current captain of the Sunrisers team was also involved in a scandal of ball tampering. We are against Warner representing the Hyderabad team as well,” he added.

Nagender said that the Sunrisers team should remove the word Hyderabad from their name if there are no players from Hyderabad in the team.

According to reports, former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin also expressed his disappointment that there are no players from Hyderabad in the Sunrisers team this year.

